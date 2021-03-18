I Just Completed My Album – Rapper, Olamide

Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide Adedeji, has revealed that he has completed his new album to be released soon.

The hip hop artist, singer-songwriter and YBNL head shared this piece of information with a fan who asked the ‘Loading’ crooner to release a new single for his fans.

This plea was directed to the rapper during a live engagement session on his birthday.

The rapper assured the fan that there are more songs on the way for fans who can’t seem to wait any longer. He also added that all they have to do is pick a release date for the new album.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper released his eleventh studio album, ‘Carpe Diem’ in October 2020. The album has produced hit singles such as ‘Infinity’ featuring Omah Lay and ‘Loading’ featuring Bad Boy Timz.

See his Instagram Story below:

