‘I came into the Nigeria music industry straight from prison’ – Burna Boy brags

Grammy award winning artiste Burna Boy lost his cool yet again on social media while trading words with Wizkid fans.

In the process, the singer revealed the kind of life he used to leave before he came into the Nigerian music industry.

According to the self-acclaimed African giant, he doesn’t care about being the biggest Nigerian artiste, he is just happy that he is doing what he loves and can take care of his people.

He continued by saying that many people would be happier for him if they knew half of the things he has gone through, risking his life to make money.

In another deleted tweet, Burna disclosed that he came straight into the music industry from Chelmsford prison in the UK and he had no idea he would live long enough till now.

“Nigeria real doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the biggest Nigerian artist. I’m just happy I can do what I love and care of my people from it. If you knew just glad of the shit I used to do for money risking my freedom daily, you would be way happier for me. I came into the music industry straight from Chelmsford HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long. So when people talk about me now, it’s all just funny. Of course I would perform with my injured leg or even no legs or no arms,” he wrote.

See how Nigerians reacted to Burna’s revelation:

the_odogwu_nwanyi wrote : “Everyone has a story, enjoy and cherish what you have now jare.”

_gwen24 wrote: “So Burna boy was locked in a prison wow.”

Stanleynanka wrote: “Someone is having emotional self reflections . It’s not too late.”

mrsoldoutfair wrote: “Better thank God say them no lock you for kiriKiri…. You for know how far.”

e_sam126 wrote: “Gangster thing , death is sure , just be prepared and live right before it’s comes , may we not die Young in Jesus name Amen ❤️”

