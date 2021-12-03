I appreciate that you made it: Wizkid hugs Obi Cubana, thanks him in heartfelt video for attending his concert
- Top Nigerian music star, Wizkid, has continued to shut down the O2 Arena with his Made in Lagos concert
- Popular Nigerian billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana, also attended the event and later met Wizkid backstage
- Wizkid embraced Cubana and thanked him for attending his concert after promising that he was going to come
Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s Made in Lagos concert at the O2 Arena was also attended by billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.
Obi Cubana no doubt had a very fun time at the event going by the videos he posted on social media.
See his post below:
Cubana also later met with Wizkid backstage and the two stars embraced upon sighting each other.
Wizkid thanks Obi Cubana
After seeing the billionaire businessman, Wizkid thanked him for attending his concert after earlier promising that he was going to make it.
Not stopping there, Wizkid also complimented the socialite on his appearance and said he was looking sharp.
The music star said:
“Ahhh Obi! You said you were going to come and you made it. I appreciate that. You’re looking sharp mehn.”
See the videos below:
Internet users react
A number of fans were pleased to see Obi Cubana, who is also known to be Davido’s friend, at Wizkid’s concert. Read some of their reactions below:
Iam_victorobi:
“Anytime I see wiz body it makes me carry mine with so much pride.”
Djtosmight:
“HE DEY TELL HIM SAY, DAVIDO DEY OUTSIDE OO WIZ, LET’S SETTLE THIS MATTER SO MAKE E PERFORM .”
F8dgr8_:
“Obi dey examine the body say “guy you don lean gan ooo, nothin dey this body again nah, wetin dey happen.”
Issa_jnr1:
“This BIG MAN Na wiz FC no.”
Crossda_boss:
“It’s the (you made it) for me ❤️❤️kings.”
Richy_manny:
“Big moves that’s how the thing go.”
Nice one.
Lookalike celebs Lukaku and Stormzy meet backstage at Wizkid’s concert
Chelsea footballer, Romelu Lukaku, and British rapper, Stormzy, have finally met themselves for the first time at Nigerian superstar, Wizkid’s concert at the O2 Arena.
Lukaku and Stormzy have been famed for being celebrity lookalikes that some fans even refer to them as twins despite not being related.
Upon meeting themselves backstage, Lukaku and Stormzy embraced themselves and laughed hard.
Source: Legit.ng
