Hold your govt responsible, stop blaming celebrities – Peter Okoye to Nigerians
Singer and internet personality Peter Okoye has asked
entitled Nigerians who are fond of blaming celebrities for their poor standards
to hold the government responsible.
The singer during an Instagram live session told Nigerians
to stop looking for people to blame as they are not entitled to help them.
”Those in power are sending their children abroad for
quality education and medical treatment, yet Nigerians expect celebrities to
build hospitals and schools for them.
Responding to those questioning him for not signing upcoming
artists, Okoye said, ‘not everyone must sign artists’.
Making reference to the late Michael Jackson, who only
signed his sister before his demise, Peter Okoye pointed out the hypocrisy of
how Nigerians would have dragged him for engaging in a family business if he
had signed his sister.