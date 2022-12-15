Hold your govt responsible, stop blaming celebrities – Peter Okoye to Nigerians

Singer and internet personality Peter Okoye has asked entitled Nigerians who are fond of blaming celebrities for their poor standards to h…

Singer and internet personality Peter Okoye has asked

entitled Nigerians who are fond of blaming celebrities for their poor standards

to hold the government responsible.

The singer during an Instagram live session told Nigerians

to stop looking for people to blame as they are not entitled to help them.

”Those in power are sending their children abroad for

quality education and medical treatment, yet Nigerians expect celebrities to

build hospitals and schools for them.

Responding to those questioning him for not signing upcoming

artists, Okoye said, ‘not everyone must sign artists’.

Making reference to the late Michael Jackson, who only

signed his sister before his demise, Peter Okoye pointed out the hypocrisy of

how Nigerians would have dragged him for engaging in a family business if he

had signed his sister.

Sourced From Nigerian Music