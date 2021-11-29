Highlights from Wizkid’s show at the O2 Arena: featuring Buju, Tems, Chris Brown, Burna Boy, DJ Tunez and more

Here are some fine moments from the show;

1.) Wizkid performs some of his hits

2.) Wizkid calls Chris Brown out

Brown and Wizkid’s relationship stretches back to 2012. Wizkid also met his partner and manager, Jada Pollock through Chris Brown. The two have since collaborated on a ‘African Bad Gyal,’ produced by Sarz.

3.) Wizkid brings Tems out

Tems is one of the stars made by Wizkid’s Made In Lagos. The two collaborated on the Grammy-nominated Billboard hit, ‘Essence’ and its remix.

4.) Buju is awestruck

Buju and Wizkid collaborated on ‘Mood,’ which has become a sleeper hit in Nigerian music. After Buju performed in front of 15,000 people in London, he couldn’t keep calm. Here are the best reactions from it.

5.) Burna Boy and Wizkid show each other love

6.) DJ Tunez makes Wizkid perform ‘No Lele’ before a raucous crowd

Sourced From Nigerian Music