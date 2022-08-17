Here are some of the reactions to FireBoy’s “Bandana” Music Video

The music video for Fireboy DML’s recent single “Bandana” has been released.

“Bandana,” which features Asake, is taken from his newly released third studio album, “Playboy.”

The single, which was directed by TG Omori, paid homage to the scarf that bears its name. Both performers dress. Asake is wearing a luxury suit and a lot of jewelry, while Fireboy DML is wearing a scarf and a black leather jacket.

“Playboy” was released by Fireboy DML on August 5th, 2022. His viral hit singles “Peru” and “Peru remix” with Ed Sheeran are included on the 14-track album.

Here are some reactions to the music video.

Bandana is a fantastic song on its own as Fireboy and Asake dropped a banger in it. But TG Omori added even more magic to the jam with the video. The Boy director is just on Fire, boy! — Chuma Nnoli (@ChumaNnoli) August 16, 2022

See Olamide’s impact on Nigeria music. Immeasurable. Asake and Fireboy just released the video for Bandana, see as everywhere choke. Olamide is 🐐 — Damilola Alagbe (@dammydudu) August 16, 2022

Asake is an excellent actor. I adore his performance in the Bandana video. — Junior Awolowo (@OloyeAwolowo) August 16, 2022

Bandana video is the best I’ve seen this year!!!! TG OMORI >>>>>>> — Odinaka. (@TheAjibolaGrey) August 16, 2022

Click HERE to watch the ” Bandana” music video.

Joshua is a multidisciplinary creative and tech enthusiast who seeks to create meaningful experiences that make for a better and more equal world. He is a creative entrepreneur and human rights activist whose work navigates socio-cultural discourse and how it can be used as a vehicle for change.

Sourced From Nigerian Music