Haiti reaches finals of FIFA’s Womens World Cup

Haiti made football history on Wednesday after the women’s team reached the finals for the first time after defeating Chile 2-1 in an inter-continental playoff in Auckland, New Zealand.

Melchie Dumornay scored twice for Haiti before Chile’s Maria Rojas scored in stoppage time to cut the lead to a single goal.

“I won’t stop saying it! I am so happy for having qualified for this World Cup.

We made history. We are very happy. We know that this qualification means a lot to the Haitian people. We are very happy to be in the World Cup“, reacted Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumornay.

Ranked 55th in the world, Haiti will join England, Denmark and China in Group D at the Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20th to August 20th.

“It was a pretty incredible match. And it was also difficult. So strong and intense moments during the game and some that weren’t intense at all. We knew we had to stay compact, playing together to be stronger. We also knew that we have very fast and high skilled players who could make a difference. We also knew that we had to play in the rival’s area to make the difference. And I am really happy because I scored two goals”, concluded Melchie Dumornay.

Haiti and Portugal have taken two of the last three places at the World Cup.

Dumornay was recently signed by seven-time Champions League winners Lyon.

Sourced from Africanews