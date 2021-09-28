Guinea’s military outdoors plans towards a return to civilian rule

– Advertisement –





Guinea’s military leaders who seized power this month have laid down their plans towards returning the country to a civilian rule.

Key among those plans is the formation of a transitional government to be headed by the coup leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya will be the interim president overlooking the transitional process towards elections.

The transitional charter released on Monday provides for a government headed by a civilian prime minister and a national transitional council to temporarily serve as a parliament.

The council will have 81 members drawn from society including business leaders, political parties, religious organisations, diplomats and professional organisations.

– Advertisement –



At least 30% of the council members must be female, and will include a president and two vice-presidents.

The junta however in that transitional charter did not mention just for now for how long the transition will last.

The charter released on Monday however barred members of the junta from running in the next elections towards a return to constitutional rule.

Members of the transitional council will also be barred from running in the next local or national elections.

– Advertisement –





The charter highlighted that the council will decide on the length of the period in which it will govern before an election can be held.

Earlier this month the West African regional bloc ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the soldiers who carried out the coup.

The coup makers and their families were to be subjected to travel ban and their assets frozen.

In a communique issued after the regional leaders met in Ghana’s capital, Accra for an extra-ordinary summit, Ecowas upheld the “suspension of Guinea from all Ecowas governing bodies until restoration of constitutional order.”

The leaders said the imposition of sanctions on the coup makers was “in accordance with extant ECOWAS protocols, of travel bans on members of the” military regime ” and their family members and the freeze of their financial assets.”

The deposed leader of Guinea, Alpha Conde is still in detention, but ECOWAS insisted he must be released unconditionally.

Guinea’s military leaders are also being asked to ensure the “conduct of presidential and legislative elections within six (6) months in order to restore constitutional rule” in the country.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds