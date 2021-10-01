Guinea’s coup leader sworn in as interim president

– Advertisement –





The man who toppled the Alpha Condé regime in Guinea last month has now been sworn in as the interim president.

Col Mamady Doumbouya led a coup to overthrow President Condé who was just starting his controversial third term in office.

41-year-old Doumbouya now joins Mali’s Assimi Goïta, 38, as the continent’s youngest leaders – all through a coup.

The military junta has already laid down plans towards returning the country to a civilian rule.

Key among those plans is the formation of a transitional government to be headed by the coup leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya who has now been sworn in as interim president will be overlooking the transitional process towards elections.

The transitional charter released last month provided for a government headed by a civilian prime minister and a national transitional council to temporarily serve as a parliament.

The council will have 81 members drawn from society including business leaders, political parties, religious organisations, diplomats and professional organisations.

Members of the transitional council including Col Doumbouya, are barred from running in the next local or national elections.

The transition charter highlighted that the council will decide on the length of the period in which it will govern before an election can be held.

Col Doumbouya said the plan is to “refound the state” and putting in place a new constitution that tackles corruption and reforms electoral system for “free, credible and transparent” elections.

He has also promised to “respect all the national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed”.

Earlier last month the West African regional bloc ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the soldiers who carried out the coup.

The coup makers and their families were to be subjected to travel ban and their assets frozen.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds