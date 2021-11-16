Gospel singer Tope Alabi, husband celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

Iconic Gospel singer, Tope Alabi, and her husband, Olusoji, marked their 21st wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The indigenous singer took to …

Iconic Gospel singer, Tope Alabi, and her husband, Olusoji, marked their 21st wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The indigenous singer took to her verified Instagram page to share pictures of herself and her husband.

She accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt message about their union, as she also appreciated God for how far they’ve come.

Tope wrote, ” 21 years ago, we took the vow to be together as husband and wife at a time destiny has not even shown up.

“Through the thick and thin and the vicissitudes of life, we are who we are by the Grace of God.

“I celebrate Jesus for sustaining our home and ministry. It is not by power nor by might but by His Mercy and Grace. Ose oo Jesu (Thank you Jesus). Happy Wedding Anniversary to us.”

Tope Alabi’s husband, Olusoji, is the Chief Executive Officer of Gospel Vibes Limited, the management which the singer is signed to.

Olusoji, who doubles as his wife’s manager and music producer, has been a great supporter of Tope’s music journey as one of the foremost Yoruba Gospel singers in the country.

Sourced From Nigerian Music