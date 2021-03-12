Gospel singer advises women to stick to their cheating husbands

A Kenyan gospel artiste identified with real names Loise Kim has advised women in her country to not leave their husbands over infidelity.

Taking to her Instagram, the divorced mother of two said it is unwise to leave a man over infidelity, adding that no man is better than the other.

While pointing out that she is not in any way encouraging adultery or polygamy, Kim said she learned from experience that most women who leave their marriages because their spouses cheated end up finding even worse philanderers.

Continuing, on International Women’s Day, March 8, she celebrated Hilary Clinton and all the women who forgave their cheating husbands.

She wrote;

“Am not here to encourage adultery or polygamy, but here is where the tyre touches the road. In this world I am in, I have learnt that,” she wrote.

“No woman should leave her husband because he has taken another woman reason, no man is better than the other, just know how to handle him and solve your issues.

“If you leave your husband because he has taken another woman and you think that you will go and get a better man out there, am sorry you are wrong, what you will get is another philanderer who is worse than your husband. Fight for this man who belongs to you.

Therefore, women, stick to your men, know how to handle them, solve your issues and how you will change him. Lakini kiulizo tu, is a man polygamous by nature????????”

“Still in the mood of celebrating the Womens international day, let’s celebrate the wives who forgave their cheating husband’s, One of them is Hillary clinton, and in our neighborhood we have them,”

“They forgave husbands, held tight to their marriages and saved their marriages from unnecessary divorce. Our old day parents held to their marriages despite having the knowledge that the husband had another woman.

“Where is the modern woman going wrong? We the modern women, Wenye Hawataki stress, na pressure, na tunajiweza we don’t care, makosa kidogo ikipatikana kwa boma,

we react very first and make hasty decisions without thinking and finally we leave,”

“Ukikaribia uzee is when you realize you need someone, to be with in old age. Therefore, why can’t we teach our young women to fight for their marriages? Solve issues, forgive and stick to that marriage. Can we pray and break this marriage breakups curses and we say enough is enough.

“We dont want our daughters and sons to join us in this field of divorces and singles, let us guard marriages at all cost. Women, let us have a straight face on this issues, let us not misunderstood and misinterpret facts. Let us agree to face facts head on.

To those strong women, kudos, you did the right thing. Marriage works!”

