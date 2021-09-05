Goodluck Jonathan back in Bamako as fears grow for Mali transition

The West African regional bloc’s envoy for Mali was due in Bamako Sunday; amid growing doubts about whether the ruling junta will respect an African Union and ECOWAS deadline to hand over power to civilians next February.

Good luck Jonathan is expected to meet with the local local Transition Monitoring Committee, the civil society and political parties.

According to his schedule, Jonathan will meet with Prime Minister Choguel Maiga on Monday before an encounter with the head of the military junta Colonel Assimi Goita on Tuesday.

Mali faces an ambitious timetable to faciliatate its return to constitutional rule, which includes a referendum on October 31, regional and local elections on December 26, and the first round of presidential and legislative elections on February 27, 2022.

However the transition has missed several deadlines, including sending a new draft constitution to the transitional parliament for debate, with some accusing the military of deliberately dragging its feet on the process.

Transition plans were jolted by a second coup in less than a year in May.

The army rulers have vowed to respect the transition schedule but political parties and activists have accused them of seeking to dominate power.

Sourced from Africanews