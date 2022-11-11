Gillian Baci Announces ‘The Hybrid Concert’ in Partnership With NFT Protocol RMRK

Pop artist and Fired Up crooner, Gillian Baci, has announced The Hybrid Concert (#THC), a one-of-a-kind event featuring a mashup of an NFT seminar and music concert which will be held on 26th November 2022. The seminar will focus on explaining blockchain and NFTs in detail, shedding light on how creatives and builders can leverage this new technology to fund their dreams. Gillian Baci, adopting his crypto moniker gbaci, will deliver talks on the basics of NFTs for beginners, how to find and leverage opportunities in NFT space, and how to earn money using NFTs, including a live demonstration of how to mint an advanced NFT.

gbaci got into blockchains in late 2021 and has since functioned as an ambassador for Polkadot, authored the Polkadot for Beginners book, and is currently the co-editor of two crypto-focused newsletters (DotLeap and NFT Review). For the past year, he has also been working with RMRK, a next-generation NFT protocol that equips NFTs with superpowers using its suite of NFT legos—the ability to own other NFTs, change based on conditions, have multiple outputs depending on context, and accept emojis. Ticketing for the event will be handled using RMRK’s advanced NFT tech. Tickets will be free if claimed as NFTs through this page.

After the talks, the seminar will evolve into a live music concert headlined by Gillian Baci and supported by Kotrell and Soch Boywondr. Gillian will be performing his latest single Fired Up, all five tracks from his Sweet Serenity EP released in April, and some unreleased songs. It is expected to be a fun and insightful event.

Claim your tickets here.

Sourced From Nigerian Music