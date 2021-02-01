Ghanaian cop assigned to guard Togolese politician commits suicide

– Advertisement –





A Ghanaian police officer assigned to guard Togolese opposition leader in Accra has allegedly committed suicide.

Local media reporting revealed that Constable Eugene Yelnona allegedly shot himself on Monday while on duty.

He was part of the security detail assigned to provide protection for Togolese opposition leader, Mr Gilcrest Olympio at his residence.

Constable Eugene Yelnona, who was part of the National Protection Unit (NPU) was reported to have shot himself in the washroom of the residence of the Togolese opposition leader.

His body was found in the washroom and upon examination it was suspected that he had shot himself while he was on duty.

Daily Graphic quoted a police source as saying that the deceased had been denied a leave extension by his superiors.

On January 30, 2021, another police officer who happens to be a District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police, Mr Cyprian Zenge also died reportedly by shooting himself in his house.

The deceased left behind a note which read, “I am fed up”, local media reported.

Source: Africafeeds.com