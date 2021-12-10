Ghana rolls out compulsory Covid vaccination for unvaccinated travellers

– Advertisement –





Ghana is to demand full vaccination from all international travellers effective December 12, 2021 after reviewing its travelling protocols as cases of covid-19 surge in the country.

Last month, Ghana’s Health Service (GHS) announced that it had recorded about 40 percent increase in covid-19 cases at its main airport, the Kotoka International Airport compared with same period last year.

Statistics from the GHS also showed that an average of 20 positive cases of covid-19 are being confirmed at the airport daily with majority of the people being unvaccinated.

“In November 2020, 168 cases were detected compared to 241 cases in November 2021, an increase of over 40%. We have since been recording an average of 20 positive cases a day at KIA,” the service said.

“For these positive cases, there is a significant difference in the percentage of COVID-19 infection based on vaccination status recorded at KIA. Available data from KIA, show that a COVID-19 positive person is three times more likely to be unvaccinated.

“The new variant, Omicron which is said to be more transmissible has been detected at our airport. Of the 34 cases detected, 75% of them were unvaccinated. Over the last two weeks, cases from airports account for about 60% of the total cases recorded in the country.

The health service said in a statement that it feared that the cases will increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities as 34 cases of the omicron variant have also been confirmed.

#Ghana issues out new guidelines for travelers amid the spread of the #OmicronVariant of #Covid_19. pic.twitter.com/zrHrNkVab2 — Isaac Kaledzi (@IsaacKaledzi) December 10, 2021

Review of protocols

As part of the revised protocols, all passengers who are 18 years must show proof of full vaccination before arriving on Ghana.

All passengers traveling out of Ghana must also be fully vaccinated. This means that passengers must show proof of taking full doses of any of the approved vaccines.

All Ghanaians and other residents who arrive in Ghana unvaccinated will be vaccinated at the airport.

“For travelers to Ghana: all persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who are currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from the midnight of 12th December 2021 are exempted. However, they would be vaccinated on arrival at the airport.

“Traveling Out of Ghana: All Ghanaians travelling out of the country are to be fully vaccinated effective midnight 12th December 2021.”

According to the Ghana Health Service some arrival requirements remain unchanged and those include the 72-hour negative PCR test required prior to travel; completion of the health declaration form, and the antigen test required to be taken by all persons who arrive in Ghana.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds