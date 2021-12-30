Ghana probes suspected bomb scare at major airport

– Advertisement –





Ghanaian officials have said that the country’s army is investigating a suspected bomb scare at the Kotoka International Airport in the capital Accra.

There was a discovery of an unattended to bag at the arrival hall of the airport’s Terminal 3 on Tuesday evening.

A viral video showed an individual in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal outfit working in an area that had been cordoned off.

According to local media reports, the airport was put under lockdown as passengers and staff were asked to avoid parts of the airport.

The video shows passengers in the airport lying on the ground with a sound from an explosive substance being heard.

The management of Ghana Airports Company Limited has now confirmed that the Base Ammunition Depot Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces was invited to conduct a preliminary assessment of the bag and its contents.

In a statement, the Airports Company said the bag has been taken away for further investigations, the outcome of which will be made public.

Ghanaian officials are investigating a suspected #bomb scare at the country’s main airport in the capital Accra. Tuesday’s incident was captured on a video that has since gone viral on social media. #Ghana pic.twitter.com/u7v2MaldiR — Isaac Kaledzi (@IsaacKaledzi) December 30, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com