Ghana: Outcry over offensive content in newly authored textbooks

Some publishers in Ghana have incurred the wrath of the public over the content of their newly authored textbooks for basic schools.

One of the publishers has come under fire over what has been described as the offensive content in its textbook which denigrate the Ewe ethnic group.

Another book also makes disparaging remarks against Ghana’s First President Dr Kwame Nkrumah by describing him a dictator.

Although one of the publishers, Badu Nkansah Publishing Limited has apologized for the content with a pledge not to print the yet to be approved book, some students from the Volta Region have marched to the Education Ministry demanding that the said publications should be withdrawn and burnt.

They have issued a 14-day ultimatum for the withdrawal of the said books or stage a protest dubbed ‘Burn the Books’.

In a statement, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs called for a withdrawal of the books and the issuance of an unqualified apology from the publishers.

“Some of the contents of the said book which casts derogatory allusions and innuendos at Ewes are to say the least distasteful and a disgrace to the authors and publishers of the said material intended to educate the younger generation of this country”, the statement said.

The chiefs also threatened to take legal action if their demand for the total withdrawal of all copies in circulation is not adhered to.

A legislator from North Tongu in the Volta Region Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has also filed an urgent question in parliament to summon the Education Minister about what he described as ‘bigoted publications.’

Outrage from Ghanaians

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their concerns and outrage over the incident.

Reaction from government

The National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) which falls under the Education Ministry has maintained that approval has not been given to the two books contrary to suggestions.

NaCCA described the controversial contents as ‘unfortunate and distasteful.’ And directed the publishers to withdraw the materials.

A spokesperson for the Ghana Education service has called for calm saying the incident is being investigated.

Some analysts have blamed the development on what they describe as the politicization of the process for approving textbooks to be used in Ghanaian schools.

Source: Africafeeds.com