GHANA: Drama as female pastor makes church members sing Teni’s ‘Case’ song passionately (Watch)

A video has surfaced online showing the moment an unknown church and their female leader were singing passionately to Teni’s ‘Case.’ song.





‘Case’, produced by Jaysynths, was officially released on October 19, 2018.

The song won Best Pop Single at The Headies 2019.





Obviously, the fact that the song is secular music and being sung in God’s domain is the more reason why tongues are wagging in reaction.

We have no idea which country this video originates from but as you can see, the passion with which they sing the lyrics eloquently makes us think it’s coming from Nigeria.

The video was shared on Instagram with an accompanying message which read;

“GOD has gone to ‘Oshodi’ for Your case. And His protection is fully over your life. Be still and know that He is God. God bless you.”

