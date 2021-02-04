Ghana: 15 MPs and 56 parliamentary staff infected with Covid-19

– Advertisement –





Ghana’s parliament has announced that at least 15 lawmakers and 56 other parliamentary staffers have tested positive for Covid-19.

The rate of infection was detected following a mass testing of legislators and workers at the legislature.

Speaker of Ghana’s parliament Alban Kingsford Bagbin had threatened to publish names of MPs who showed up in the chamber despite their Covid-19 positive status.

The speaker said the infected MPs have been asked to isolate and use prescribed medication to speed up their recovery.

Bagbin said “Out of those who submitted themselves for the test in parliament, 15 of them testrdy possible to the virus. All the 15 MPs have been advised to self-isolate. They have also been given prescriptions to facilitate their recovery”.

Speaker Bagbin announced that parliament is taking steps to test the households of the 15 legislators and the 56 parliamentary staff who have tested positive to avoid re-infection.

He also announced that the house will now sit twice weekly with only MPs and parliamentary staff who needed for the business to be allowed into the precincts of parliament.

All legislators and parliamentary staff have been instructed to avail themselves for the Covid-19 test.

Ghana is currently battling a surge in infections of the virus with other variants also spreading in communities.

The country is yet to access vaccines to vaccinate its populace with Ghana’s President saying doses will arrive by March this year.

Source: Africafeeds.com