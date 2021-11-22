You are here
Africa 

German NGO ship rescues over 100 migrants off Libya

Village Reporter ,
Last updated: 1 hour ago

The German NGO Sea-Watch-4 reported rescuing 107 people on Monday in the Central Mediterranean. The migrants were packed in a small wooden boat sailing in precarious conditions when Sea-Watch 4 approached it. Among the rescued people the NGO reported taking on board a 31-year-old woman with a newborn child. Sea-Watch-4 is currently waiting for a safe port to disembark total 482 migrants, including dozens of minors, recently rescued from boats in difficulty in the Mediterranean Sea in seven different operations.

More about

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.