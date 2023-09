“Back then, you could get a 200-page booklet for 500 francs (80 cents). But these days it’s gone up a lot. Well, for us it’s… It’s too high actually. It’s too expensive to learn. So it’s complicated. Because with 30,000 ($49 , editor’s note) you can only have 3 or 4 notebooks….” Sourced from Africanews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook