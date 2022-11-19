Future samples Tems song on Billboard hit

American rapper, Future, sampled a song by Nigerian breakout star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems on his Billboard hit, ‘Wait For U.’

The sampled song which formed the track’s hook is ‘Higher’, a song from Openiyi’s EP, ‘For Broken Ears’.

Future had earlier revealed that the track, which also featured Canadian rapper, Drake, was a sample.

Appreciating the singer’s vocals on the song, he tweeted, “As soon as I heard the @temsbaby sample over @atljacobbeatz, it instantly connected to my soul

“Even though ‘Wait For U’ is a sample and not an original recording, I still put it featuring @temsbaby, if you aren’t familiar with her work. Thank you, Tems.”

Related News

Released April 29, ‘Wait For U’ is the seventh song on Future’s new LP album, ‘I Never Liked You.’

The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts a week after release, giving Tems her first No 1 on the famous chart.

In a Billboard interview, when asked if she was surprised at the song’s success after it was sampled by Future, Tems said, “I’ve always appreciated ‘Higher’ before people appreciated ‘Higher.’

Tems continues to solidify her stand as one of the world’s most notable songwriters of the moment. Most recently, she was credited for Rihanna’s come back hit, ‘Lift Me Up’, a soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther ‘Wakanda Forever’ movie.

Sourced From Nigerian Music