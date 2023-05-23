Full Lists Of Nigerian Idol Season 8 Contestants (Video)

As season 8 of the much anticipated Nigerian Idol is set to hit the Television screen, here are the top 10 contestants with promising music talent who made it through the four weeks of rigorous auditions.

The selected 10 contestants among millions of individuals who troop out to the venue of the audition in Lagos are to compete to be the next face of the Nigeria Idol for another 365 days.

New Telegraph understands that the contestants were carefully selected and announced by the judges of the reality TV show which includes, D’banj, Simi, and Obi Asika on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Unfortunately, out of 29 contenders who made it to the last round of theatre in the week 10 were listed among the top finalist while 19 others did not make it to the live shows.

Below are the names of those who made it to the live performance show to compete for the grand prize Abraham, Chisom, Constance, Goodness, and Ose Daniel, while Precious Mac, Quest, Raieny, Savy Henry, and Victory, on the other hand, succeeded after rigorous auditions and numerous obstacles to the live show.

However, it would be recalled that the seventh edition was won by Progress Chukwuyem in May last year. This year’s winner will receive a whopping sum of N100 million grand prize, including N30 million as cash. Here are the 10 contestants below: VICTORY Victory is a Lawyer, poet, and singer, he was inspired to come on Nigerian Idol because of his personal drive and the people around him. He was inspired to become a musician after watching Michael Jackson sing and perform. OSE DANIEL

Ose Daniel, who would like to perform at the O2 Arena was inspired to Audition because of his passion for music and was inspired to go into music in the first place because of his mother whose voice always captivated him when he was younger. He says his most unique quality as a 24-year-old is his ability to adapt to any style of music. This he also believes makes a good artist. SAVY HENRY The football-loving Contestant made it to the Live Show after a failed attempt last Season and plans to bring originality into his performances. For every opportunity he has to grace the stage, he will be himself. His love for music came from his father who played a lot of blues music and the church where he learned to sing. He believes the key quality of a good artiste is the ability to co QUEST

Quest, who has been a professional singer for 10 years, describes herself as an individual who is caring to a fault. According to her, the qualities of great artists are their skill, stage presence, and ability to pass a message uniquely. Quest says she is the next Nigerian Idol because she has got what it takes to be one. CHISOM

Chisom believes he is the next Nigerian Idol because he doesn’t give up easily. PRECIOUS MAC

Precious Mac whose sisters have also had a shot at the Nigerian Idol title came to do the honours on behalf of her family as they inspired her to go into music in the first place. The pasta-loving, 23-year-old singer believes the key qualities of a good singer are sportsmanship and versatility. ABRAHAM

28-year-old Abraham was inspired to Audition for Nigerian Idol because he had a message that had to be shared with the world. The most important thing to him is the blend of his profession and music. Abraham says he will be bringing in the missing piece as he would perform music as an art and science which is a unique trait. GOODNESS Goodness says she auditioned because she wanted to come out of her shell after losing her cousin. The loss made her realise there wasn’t enough time in the world. According to her, a great artist is someone who carries everyone along and can be really commercial so all types of listeners can appreciate their music. REIGNY Ex-beauty Queen Reigny describes herself as a tough lady who was inspired to come on Nigerian Idol by her family and friends. The most important things to her are peace, sanity, family, and good health. Her parents inspired her love for music and viewers should expect a fierce singer on stage. CONSTANCE The youngest Contestant for the Season was inspired to audition by her late sister and plans to open an orphanage in her sister’s name if she wins Nigerian Idol.

Sourced From Nigerian Music