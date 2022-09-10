From the Field: Black pigs, green tea, and pink orchids – preserving China’s natural resources

Chinese black pigs, by Bryson John Cheng/ Unsplash

The Access and Benefit-Sharing project (ABS), which is working in Yunnan, Hunan, and Guangxi provinces, is also designed to prevent biopiracy, and prevent the loss of biodiversity and traditional knowledge.

Remote and less-developed regions, which are frequently endowed with rich natural resources and long traditions of agriculture, are expected to benefit from the project, with new opportunities for development.

You can find out more about the ABS project here.



Source UN News