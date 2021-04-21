Free at last!: Ghana actress who posted nude photo freed on bail

A Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown, has finally been granted bail by a court in the capital Accra, pending an appeal after she was convicted for posting nude photos of herself beside her son on social media.

The actress also known as Akuapem Poloo posted a raunchy picture of herself squatting down while holding hands with her confused-looking son during the celebration of his seventh birthday.

Akuapem was found guilty on Friday of publishing obscene materials, domestic violence and undermining the privacy and integrity of another person.

She was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

According to the prosecutor, “I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere, don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

The photo was shared on social media back in 2020.

The actress, who is quite fond of posting her pics on social media, apologized for her actions but the judge went on to issue the verdict.

The judge said the verdict would serve as a deterrent to the public especially the youths.

“It has become a worrying trend on Ghana’s social media space indicating that this message should serve as a disincentive to others,” Judge Christiana Cann said.

The photo went viral within a short term eliciting mixed reactions from many Ghanaians including American singer Cardi B.

