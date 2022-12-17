France and Morocco resume diplomatic cooperation

France and Morocco announced on Friday the re-establishment of full diplomatic relations following months of tensions over visas.

The row was sparked in September last year when France halved its visa quote for Moroccans in retaliation for the kingdom’s refusal to repatriate citizens living as irregular migrants in France.

“We are determined to go further, and to write a new page together, in which Morocco and France count on each other as they need each other. We know that this is good for our economic relations, for our security, for promoting our values and also for meeting the expectations of our citizens, our youth, our two countries” said French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna.

The Moroccan foreign minister reiterated the importance of the human dimension in the relationship between the two countries.

“Today the decision to resume (full consular cooperation, Ed) is, once again, a unilateral decision which Morocco, once again, respects and will not comment on officially; but this is the normal thing in the relationship and the minister had underlined the importance of this human dimension which is crucial for our relations. So, it was a unilateral decision at the beginning, and once again this a unilateral decision that goes in the right direction and that’s good” commented Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Foreign Minister.

During the visit, the French foreign minister took the opportunity to announce that President Macron would be visiting the north-African kingdom early in 2023.

