Five young musicians to watch out for in music industry

2021 should be another bumper year for music in Nigeria as young musicians and new talents have not stopped getting their big break in the music scene.

The multi-million dollar industry in the country played host to several artistes who are innovating in terms of style and sound, as well as exploring new genres, to come up with new blends for fans.

From acts like Bella Shmurda, Tems, Mohbad and the rise of Bad Boy Timz, Dunnie, Tsuni etc, the Nigeria music space is overflowing with talents many of whom will stop at nothing to sing their way to top of the ladder.

Below is a list of five talents music fans should watch out for the rest of the year.

Omah Lay

Stanley Omah Didiah better known as Omah Lay had his big break in 2019 with his hit track, ‘Do Not Disturb.”

With his enchanting voice and well defined sound over a combination of Afrobeats, Afrofusion, the Port Harcourt born singer has positioned himself as one to watch.

He won the next rated award at the 2020 Headies Awards. Some of his hit tracks include “Bad influence”, “Lo Lo”, “You”, “Ye ye ye” among others.

Bella Shmurda

Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, known professionally as Bella Shmurda has his hit track, Cash App played in virtually all night clubs and radio stations in Nigeria.

He had his break in the music scene after YBNL boss, Olamide featured him on his hit single ‘Vision 2020’.

After his break, he went on to release collaborations with Zlatan and Mohbad.

Bell Shmurda is a graduate of The Lagos State University.

He was nominated for the Headies Award for the next rated in 2020 but lost the award to Omah Lay.

Zinoleesky

Oniyide Azeez popularly known as Zinoleesky is another newcomer with impressive vibes.

The fast-rising talent unlike Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay got famous for his unique voice and freestyles on Instagram with hi counterpart, Lil Frosh which hauled them an organic growth.

Zinoleesky is currently signed to Marlian Records belonging to Naira Marley after reportedly turning down offer from AMW/DMW.

Ayra Starr

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and model.

The new Mavin signee music style encompasses Afropop, R&B and soul.

Just 48 hours after she was announced, alongside an eponymous 5-track body of work, it peaked at #1 ahead of heavyweights such as Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, etc.

The project’s lead single, “Away” made it to number #1 in Nigeria, and topped trends on Youtube. It also debuted as one of the 20 most played songs on Radio in Nigeria.

Bad Boy Timz

Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, known professionally as Bad Boy Timz, became popular after his social media freestyles that even caught the attention of British rapper, J Hus.

It led him to land him a record deal going on to release “MJ”, a number eponymous of the King of Pop.

MJ became one of the early hits of 2020 with subsequent versions that feature Teni, Mayorkun etc.

Several other Nigerian up and coming music stars who do not make it to these list are acts like Lil Frosh, Dunnie, Jamopyper, Olakira, Laycon, Mohbad,Ckay, Ajebo Hustlers, etc.

