Female Singer Gyakie Spotted Hanging Out With Mayorkun And Some Friends
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Lady of the Moment, singer Gyakie Acheampong better referred to as Gyakie has been spotted hanging out with Davido’s talented artist and sensational singer Mayorkun.
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Singer Teni Shows Love To Gyakie When They ‘Bump’ Into Each Other In The Studios
The female Ghanaian singer is on a media tour in Nigeria at the moment and has taken the opportunity to meet and hang out with some of Nigeria’s top musicians for a ‘possible’ collaboration.
Earlier today, Gyakie bumped into female singer Teni in the studios of a Lagos based radio station of which they showed each other love. Reports say the two female musicians talked about a lot of things including doing a song together.
See photos of Gyakie as she hangs around with the DMW signee and some friends;
READ MORE: “Omah Lay Didn’t Add Anything To The ‘Forever’ Remix, Just Some ‘Alata Yaw’ Vibes”- Sergio Manucho Fires
SOURCE: GhGossip.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow and like us: