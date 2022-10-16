‘Felabration’ thrills music lovers

It has been an electrifying week at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, at the ongoing annual ‘Felabration’ themed, ‘Fear not for man’.

The event, which attracts people from all walks of life, started on Monday and ends today (Sunday), with music lovers getting entertained and thrilled with different musical performances.

Artistes who had performed so far at the event included Omawumi Megbele, aka Omawumi; Chibuzor Oji, aka Faze; Gabriel Amanyi, aka Terry G; and Made Kuti.

Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma; and rapper, Goya Bright, aka Goya Menor, will spearhead the artistes, who will perform today (Sunday night).