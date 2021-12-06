Home | News | General | Father Christmas ‘abandons’ his duty, scatters dancefloor with fast ‘gbese’ moves, Nigerians react to video

A video showing a Father Christmas performing energetically at a party as he showed off dance moves has gone viral

In the clip, Santa Claus displayed all kinds of legworks as the MC hyped him to encourage his act

Many Nigerians who watched the video were amazed by his peculiar act despite being in Father Christmas costume

A very funny video reshared by Tunde Ednut has shown one Father Christmas dancing hard at a party as he took control of the dancefloor with his moves.

He never allowed his costume to get in his way. The Father Christmas infused great energy into his act as the MC hyped him.

The Father Christmas’ dance moves amazed many.

E for energy!

A part of the audience shown in the clip stayed seated as they watched on in utter amazement. The Santa Claus’ dance partner could not even keep up with his moves.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said this Father Christmas is so different from the ones they have seen.

Watch the video below:

Marlian Father Christmas

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred massive reactions with more than 19,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of their reactions below:

keishaluxurybackup_ said:

“Na person born Father Christmas too Nah.”

mrsmile_comedian said:

“This one na marlian father Christmas.”

official_melly14 said:

“Na me be dat … first day at work.”

princesschioma said:

“That’s why we re unique like that, tins maybe hard but leave we get cruise.”

drakeosato said:

“Leg work Father Christmas.”

top9jo said:

“Na ITV father Christmas be this representing Edo State this guy too dance.”

mario_of_lagos001 asked:

“Where I fit get this type father Christians?”

Old couple show off dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an old couple gave people much to talk about as they had a good time in their parlour, dancing to Larry Gaga’s Egedege song.

In a video shared on Instagram, the father and mother danced in the presence of their children as one of their kids just could not help laughing.

Their moves are near hilarious. At a point during their celebration of love, the woman turned her backside towards her husband and started twerking.

Source: Legit.ng

