Fashionomics Africa, DHL Express train African fashion entrepreneurs to excel in international trade, logistics and e-commerce

More than 280 million online shoppers in Africa represent a huge opportunity for e-commerce development on the continent, attendees of a recent Fashionomics Africa webinar heard.

Fashionomics Africa joined forces with DHL Express and industry experts for the webinar held for fashion entrepreneurs looking to expand into regional and international markets.

The webinar, adapted for a virtual audience, included a masterclass training delivered by Sammy Thuita, E-Commerce Business Development Manager at DHL Express, a world-leading transport and logistics company. The session also featured key interventions from Moulaye Tabouré and Samuel Mensah, the respective founders of Afrikrea and Ananse, both African e-commerce platforms specializing in fashion and craftwork.

The webinar took place on Friday, 30 April 2021.

“E-commerce, logistics and distribution are key to helping the fashion industry reach new heights,” said Vanessa Moungar, Director of the African Development Bank’s Gender, Women and Civil Society Department. “Although African retailing and its digital evolution are still in their infancy, revenue in the e-commerce is expected to show an annual growth rate of 13.27%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$40 million by 2025,” she added.

“The best time to start your e-commerce business is now. There are many partners like Fashionomics Africa, Ananse or Afrikrea to help you grow and succeed,” said Brad Edwards, Head of E-Commerce and Key Accounts, Sub-Saharan Africa at DHL Express.

There are more than 280 million online shoppers in Africa, which represents a great opportunity for e-commerce development on the continent, Thuita told the masterclass of 221 attendees.

The webinar aimed to equip African creative entrepreneurs in the textile, apparel and accessories sectors with the tools and know-how to upscale their fashion business by leveraging e-commerce, distribution and logistics.

Tabouré, who is CEO of Afrikrea, offered the following advice: “new online sellers need to be flexible with clients’ requests and be very creative, producing new products consistently in time.”

“A customer that is buying a product online is not buying a product – but a picture. Online, the customer is not able to touch and feel your product. Branding and marketing are key,” said Ananse’s Mensah.

The webinar is the latest in Fashionomics Africa’s masterclass series that aims to support fashion entrepreneurs in building a fashion brand.

The African Development Bank’s Fashionomics Africa initiative works to attract foreign direct investment in the African textile, apparel and accessories industries and support the growth of micro, small and medium-sized businesses – with an emphasis on women and youth.

For more information about Fashionomics Africa and to sign up for the next masterclass, click here. To (re)watch the session, click here.

African Development Bank Group