Eurovision Song Contest viewers divided over Ukraine’s passionate performance

Ukraine’s performance in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest has divided fans with their new sound.

The musicians, called Tvorchi, took to the stage on Saturday to perform their song, Heart Of Steel.

Last year, Ukraine were victorious when Kalush Orchestra won over everyone’s hearts with their hit track Stefania.

Singing live from Liverpool, Tvorchi had the crowd screaming in support of the passionate duo but viewers at home were divided over the song choice.

Many took to Twitter to voice how underwhelmed they were by the performance while some raved over the impressive visuals.

“We like the graphics. The song is pretty good. Definitely inspired by others. Not very memorable,” one user said.

Another posted: “Alright that was great but the mix was teeeeerrible.”



“Ukraine has a solid entry, but it’s a bit too -produced- and not enough quirky Europop for me,” another critical fan said.

One impressed fan wrote: “Very respectable title defence there from Ukraine liked it a lot.”

Another gave an honest review and said: “Hmm I’m sad that I wasn’t really into it because I really wanted to be lol. But after Kalush it was never gonna stand out. I think if he had a stronger voice it might have hit different. 6/10.”

“The visuals for Ukraine were stunning,” one said while another added: “Awesome staging from #Ukraine – bit of a slow burner of a song.”



Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Eurovision Song Contest instead took place in the United Kingdom.

Tvorchi consists of Ukrainian producer Andrii Hutsuliak and Nigerian-born vocalist and songwriter Jimoh Augustus Kehinde, who goes by Jeffrey Kenny.

The duo got together in 2018 to form the group.

Andrii and Jeffrey met when they were in university and went on to release four studio albums.

They even headlined multiple Ukrainian music festivals.

This year’s opening sequence included last year’s champions, Kalush Orchestra, performing their winning entry, Stefania, from the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine.

The group were also joined from the UK by a number of British icons, including Princess Kate, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings and Joss Stone.

