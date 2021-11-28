Ethiopian performers and athletes prepare to visit the frontline

Performers in traditional dress and athletes gathered in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to dance and sing patriotic songs ahead of a visit to the troops on the frontline.

The event took place this Saturday as Tigrayan rebels claimed this week to have taken another town just 220 kilometres from the capital.

The government and rebels from the TPLF have been engaged in armed conflict for over one year.

Former Olympian Haile Gebrselassie said he is ready to fight.

“I repeatedly want to reassure them (TPLF) that I am going to sacrifice and stand for Ethiopia. This group (TPLF) which says represent the Tigrayan people, is destabilizing our country beyond their region” claims the former athlete and businessman.

On Wednesday, state-affiliated media reported that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had gone to the frontline.

The year long conflict has killed thousands and people and led to the displacement of around two million.

More than 400 000 people in the Tigray region also face famine.

