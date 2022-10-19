Ethiopia: Federal government forces take control of key towns in Tigray

– Advertisement –





The Ethiopian federal government has taken control of three towns in Tigray, north of the country, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The ENDF has taken control of towns of Shire, Alamata and Korem without fighting in Urban areas,” the statement said.

According to the government taking back these towns and other key structures would help accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to people in the region.

Statement on the Resumption of Humanitarian aid and Services pic.twitter.com/hrIiMmqhIb — FDRE Government Communication Service (@FdreService) October 18, 2022

The Tigrayan forces confirmed losing control of key and populous town of Shire but didn’t mention the other two towns.

Shire is just 140km (90 miles) north-west of Tigray’s capital Mekelle and had come under heavy government shelling and airstrikes in recent days.

The African Union, the United Nations, the European Union and several senior U.S. government officials have all called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services.

“The level of need in Ethiopia is staggering. Even before hostilities resumed in August, 13 million people required food & other support across Tigray, Amhara & Afar,” UN chief, Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday.

He urged all parties to “allow & facilitate the rapid & unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians.”

The level of need in Ethiopia is staggering. Even before hostilities resumed in August, 13 million people required food & other support across Tigray, Amhara & Afar. All parties must allow & facilitate the rapid & unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 18, 2022

The United Nations has said it is ready to support the African Union to end the war “in every possible way to end this nightmare for the Ethiopian people.”

A planned peace talks to be held in South Africa has been delayed with no new date announced yet.

Redwan Hussien, National Security Adviser to Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday that the federal government is awaiting a new date from the AU.

Hussein also in a subtle way rejected the UN chief’s claim of the conflict spiraling out of hand.

“Just for the record, the conflict isn’t spiraling as opposed to some who would like to paint it. It was spiralling when being expanded to other regions. Now, it’s just being extinguished & degenerating. Aid & services to follow soon,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile the UN chief, Antonio Guterres has called for the “immediate withdrawal and disengagement of Eritrean armed forces from Ethiopia”.

Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Meskel however rejected criticisms that it was contributing to the escalation of hostilities.

“Quest for enduring peace cannot be selective in legal & moral terms,” he said in a tweet.

Meskel added that “sadly, familiar pattern is again in full display: provide tacit support to TPLF when it unleashes reckless offensives by rejecting all peaceful avenues & raise specter of humanitarian catastrophe when on retreat.”

Quest for enduring peace cannot be selective in legal & moral terms. Sadly, familiar pattern is again in full display: provide tacit support to TPLF when it unleashes reckless offensives by rejecting all peaceful avenues & raise specter of humanitarian catastrophe when on retreat — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) October 18, 2022

The conflict in Tigray region of Ethiopia is nearly two years now and was sparked by an accusation that the TPLF attack federal military camps.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions displaced while hundreds of thousands now face famine.

