Africa 

Engine fuel cut off before Air India crash that killed 260, preliminary report finds

Village Reporter

A report from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau reveals that the plane’s fuel control switches were mistakenly moved from “run” to “cutoff” just moments after takeoff. Although the switches were quickly reset, the engines could not regain power fast enough to halt the plane’s descent.Sourced from Africanews

