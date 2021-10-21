EndSARS protest in Nigeria ; youth hold memorial a year on

Some youth in Nigeria on Wednesday 20th October held a memorial protest at the unity fountain, one year after security forces violently suppressed mass protests against police brutality and bad governance.

According to the youth, none of the demands which led to the EndSARS protest in 2020 has been met. They are of the view that protestors who have been jailed should also be released.

One of the protestors Omoyele Sowore said “This system led to the EndSARS rebellion in the first place. And if anybody for that matter — and I am saying this as a human being — lost their life in the process, all of them should be given the compensation and the support they deserve.”

Protester and Convener of Concerned Citizens Nigeria : Deji Adeyanju, is of the view this protest would be a lesson to future generations.

“We hope that this will serve as a lesson and as a reminder to generations coming after us that indeed, with resilience, with commitment that we can surmount our fears and that we can confront every issue.”

Ahead of the protest, the Nigerian police had warned the youth against any form of public gathering aimed at the protest. The police arrested a young man who was captured granting an interview to the media.

In order to avoid arrest some of the protestors remained in their vehicles while participating in the protest.

Sourced from Africanews