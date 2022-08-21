Elections in Angola: the ruling MPLA party holds its last rally

In the final weekend leading to Angola’s general elections, the ruling MPLA party held its last rally, on August, 20. According to the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola which has been in power for the last 47 years, around 600,000 people attended the meeting organised in the outskirts of Luanda.

President João Lourenço who is running for a second term took to the stage to defend his actions since 2017 and also shared some political promises such as boosting electricity production and building new refineries.

“We have reminded you, what this government has done for five years. Even though we had to live with a pandemic as important as the Covid-19 pandemic for half of that period. Angola people have been able to see the many new things brought up during this mandate and that has only one meaning, the MPLA is a serious party.”, said João Lourenço.

João Lourenço closed the last mass act, as they call it here in Angola, calling his supporters to vote. In his speech, he listed decisions taken by his government over the last five years without attacking his opponents.

Sourced from Africanews