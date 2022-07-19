Egypt seeks more African recognition in combating climate change

The 12th Petersberg Climate Change conference started Monday in Berlin with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighting the importance of staying focused on climate issues.

Speaking to the media before the conference, Baerbock called for a global resolve to tackle climate change problems.

“The climate crisis does not stop at any border. That is why the answers must not stop at any border either,” she said. Adding, “We must intensify our joint efforts.”

Baerbock was joined by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who echoed her words.

“It is incumbent upon us in these uncertain times to act swiftly to ensure that climate action remains at the top of the international agenda and that the current state of affairs is not taken as a pretext to backtrack or renege on previous commitments,” he said.

His comments come after global issues including the conflict in Ukraine and recovery from COVID-19 has drawn attention away from climate issues.

Egypt is set to host the United Nations Climate Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022 after it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers have billed the two-day gathering as an opportunity to rebuild trust between rich and poor nations.

Sourced from Africanews