ECOWAS sanctions Mali coup leaders and their families

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday announced new sanctions on Mali’s coup leaders.

At the end of their extra ordinary meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra, the ECOWAS leaders resolved to impose travel ban and financial asset freeze against the entire members of the Transition Authorities and the other transition institutions.

These sanctions will also be imposed on the members of their families, according to a communique issued on Sunday.

“The sanctions include a travel ban and a freeze on their financial assets. It further instructs the President of the Commission to consider and propose additional sanctions at its next Ordinary Session in December 2021, should the situation persist.

Furthermore, the Authority calls on the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations, and the bilateral and other multilateral partners to endorse and support the implementations of these sanctions,” the communique stated.

The statement also condemned the expulsion of the “ECOWAS Permanent Representative to Mali in this critical context and calls on the Transition Authorities to uphold the spirit of dialogue and collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission to ensure a successful transition.”

Meanwhile ECOWAS said it was concerned about the deterioration of the security situation in Mali, as a result of the heightened political uncertainties in the country.

The West African leaders called “on the Transition Authorities to intensify their efforts to improve the security situation, especially by ensuring effective state presence in the affected areas.

In this context, the Authority calls on the neighbouring countries to step up security presence along their borders with Mali and instructs the ECOWAS Commission to deepen the ongoing discussions with the African Union Commission with a view to enhancing the security situation in the Sahel.”

The ECOWAS leaders also demanded that Mali transitional team adhered to “the transition timetable in respect of the elections scheduled for 27th February 2022 and calls on the Transition Authorities to act accordingly to ensure expeditious return to constitutional order.

Accordingly, the Authority calls on the International Community to take the necessary measures to ensure that the Transition Authorities respect their commitment to an expeditious return to constitutional order.”

Mali’s coup leader Colonel Assimi Goita was sworn in as the transitional president in June this year– that’s an elevation from his previous vice president role.

Goita carried out a second coup in May leading to the resignation of the previous interim president and prime minister who were accused of working against the transitional road map.

The interim president however assured that he was committed to the road map towards a peaceful and credible transition, but Ecowas leaders are not happy with progress so far.

Goita guaranteed that elections will take place next year to return Mali to a civilian rule as pressure mounts from international community.

The African Union and Ecowas have all suspended Mali following the latest military coup, the second time in nine months.

Source: Africafeeds.com

