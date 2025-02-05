You are here
Africa 

DR Congo: UN mission offers protection to ‘vulnerable populations’, despite huge challenges

Village Reporter

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels continued to consolidate their hold over North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday, despite declaring a ceasefire two days earlier and pledging not to continue south, according to the UN’s Deputy Special Representative for Protection and Operations in the country. UN Africa News

FacebookTwitterEmailWhatsAppBloggerShare

Discover more from Africa Global Village

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.