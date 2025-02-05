DR Congo: UN mission offers protection to ‘vulnerable populations’, despite huge challenges
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels continued to consolidate their hold over North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday, despite declaring a ceasefire two days earlier and pledging not to continue south, according to the UN’s Deputy Special Representative for Protection and Operations in the country. UN Africa News
