DR Congo: city of Goma struggles with water shortages

As Africa faces a new wave of cases of COVID and health authorities continue to urge people to take preventive measures to avoid the virus, the people of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo are facing another challenge, the lack of water in this city of nearly 2 million people. In some areas, the water shortage has lasted for more than ten days. Members of civil society called on the government to find a quick solution to prevent the lack of water from turning into a spread of disease in the city, which has already suffered from the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano last May, which killed dozens of people and displaced thousands still living in precarious conditions. The authorities said they were continuing to work to solve the problem and restore water to the city as soon as possible.