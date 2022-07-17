Dopestiks, from music producer to ‘Chop life’ hit singer





After a few years of producing excellent music beats that are popular hits, Andrew Kabo popularly known as Dopestiks have taken a step up to become a singer. Kabo whose stage name, Dopestiks raises eye brows as far as music production is concerned has a new single titled ‘Chop Life’ featuring Bella Shmurda.

Dopestiks started his musical journey began in second grade in high school in Ibadan where he transmuted his dream into fruition with the help of YouTube tutorials. He learnt music production between the year 2013 and 2015.

Armed with his skill, Dopestiks hit Lagos State in 2016 and professionally started music production with the likes of Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Oladips, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda among many others.





In 2020, his hard work got critical attention as his biggest hit, ‘Cashapp’ by Bella Shmurda got him nominated for several awards like Beats Awards, among others.

In 2021, he landed a record deal with Ftune Records United Kingdom and since then, he has been recording his personal songs.





Billed to be released on July 15, Dopestiks’ current single; Chop Life featuring Bella Shmurda is gradually but steadily making statements in the consciousness of music lovers and with the rate it is going, Dopestiks is set for more awards.

