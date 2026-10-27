Displaced families in Yemen live in dire humanitarian situation

Hundreds of displaced families from Yemen’s Taiz and Lahj governorates are living in camps in Aden amid difficult living conditions and a continuing need for humanitarian assistance following a major Houthi offensive that started in September.

In the Ras Imran area of Al-Buraiqeh district, the Al-Firdaws 1 and Al-Firdaws 2 camps contain approximately 850 tents sheltering displaced families.

Many families have fled their homes amid insecurity and continue to face difficulties accessing adequate shelter and basic necessities.

In the Salah al-Din area of the same district, displaced families from Taiz and Lahj have also received relief assistance, as humanitarian needs among displaced communities remain significant.

From 1 January to 24 October 2026, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) tracked 49,388 households which experienced displacement at least once.

The Houthi rebel group started a major offensive intending to capture large swathes of Yemen from the government, including the capital Sanaa. The fighting triggered mass displacement: at least 70,000 people fled their homes in the early days of the conflict.

While a small number sought refuge in neighbouring Djibouti, the vast majority of refugees remains internally displaced.

The Houthi rebels are not only being fought by Yemen’s government troops, but also by Saudi Arabia.

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