Disney is developing a Wakanda TV series

Disney has said that it is developing a television series set in the fictional East African home of Wakanda.

This project is part of a five-year deal with director Ryan Coogler, according to the company.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement.

The statement adds that Disney is “thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Mr Coolger’s production company, Proximity Media per the deal will also develop series for Disney’s other outlets as well.

The fictional nation of Wakanda was first used in Fantastic Four comic in 1966. It made a reappearance in the Black Panther movie in 2018.

The award-winning Black Panther movie at the Oscars was largely successful and popular around the world.

It was had largely black cast and a black director, becoming the first Marvel Comic Universe offering to win an Academy Award.

Source: Africafeeds.com

