You are here
Disney Is Developing A Wakanda Tv Series
Africa World 

Disney is developing a Wakanda TV series

Elwin Mandowa , , , , ,

– Advertisement –

Disney has said that it is developing a television series set in the fictional East African home of Wakanda.

This project is part of a five-year deal with director Ryan Coogler, according to the company.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement.

The statement adds that Disney is “thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Mr Coolger’s production company, Proximity Media per the deal will also develop series for Disney’s other outlets as well.

– Advertisement –

Disney Is Developing A Wakanda Tv Series
Ryan Coogler signed the five-year television deal with Walt Disney Co. Photo: Getty Images

The fictional nation of Wakanda was first used in Fantastic Four comic in 1966. It made a reappearance in the Black Panther movie in 2018.

The award-winning Black Panther movie at the Oscars was largely successful and popular around the world.

It was had largely black cast and a black director, becoming the first Marvel Comic Universe offering to win an Academy Award.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer

– Advertisement –

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email