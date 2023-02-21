Did Omotola dabble into music or she dabbled in it?

Dabble’ can mean at least two things. In the idiomatic sense, it refers to taking a casual interest in a cause or activity. The Cambridge Dictionary thus defines it as ‘to take a slight and not very serious interest in a subject, or try a particular activity for a short period’. In its literal sense, ‘dabble’ means immersing a part of one’s body (like a leg) into the water of a pool or lake and moving it round. In both cases, the verb does not collocate with a preposition that a lot of users often attach to it: into. You either dabble in an enterprise/activity or you dabble with it – not dabble into.

Consider the following:

Fola Adeola dabbled into politics some years ago. (Wrong)

Fola Adeola dabbled in politics some years ago. (Correct)

Omotola once dabbled into music and released a song. (Wrong)

Omotola once dabbled in music and produced a song. (Correct)

Some believe that Nigerians are currently suffering because the Central Bank of Nigeria is dabbling into political issues that other agencies should handle. (Wrong)

Some believe that Nigerians are currently suffering because the Central Bank of Nigeria is dabbling in/with political issues that other agencies should handle. (Correct)

Other things being equal, I will dabble into basketball next year. (Wrong)

Other things being equal, I will dabble in/with basketball next year. (Correct)

Still on ‘in’

Related News

There are some other contexts that ‘in’ gets suppressed, while other prepositions are erroneously made to play its role. One of such manifests in the phrase, ‘invest on’ or ‘invest into’. We invest in something, not on it:

Dangote is a serious-minded businessman. He has invested on several sectors. (Wrong)

Dangote is a serious-minded businessman. He has invested into several sectors. (Wrong)

Dangote is a serious-minded businessman. He has invested in several sectors. (Correct)

I plan to invest on agriculture when I retire. (Wrong)

I plan to invest in agriculture when I retire. (Correct)

Similarly, remember that you pay in or by instalments when you buy things on credit – not instalmentally:

The manager has agreed that I can pay for the car instalmentally. (Wrong)

The manager has agreed that I can pay for the car in/by instalments. (Correct)

The company is doing well because it allows customers to pay for products instalmentally. (Wrong)

The company is doing well because it allows customers to pay for products in/by instalments. (Correct).

Sourced From Nigerian Music