Derriq set to release highly anticipated music video for hit song “Position”

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

One of Nigeria’s leading Afrobeats artists Derrick Okougbo, known officially by his stage name Derriq, is set to release the official music video for his chart-topping hit song “Position.” The video, directed by Paul04, promises to thrill fans with its stunning visual effects and captivating storyline.

“Position” has been a massive success since its release, hitting airwaves across the country and becoming a favorite amongst music lovers. The song’s catchy beat, coupled with Derriq’s signature vocals, has made it an anthem for the African youth, inspiring dance moves and sing-alongs across the continent.

The highly anticipated music video promises to take the song to the next level, featuring an all-star cast, high-end production, and intense choreography.

Related News

Speaking about the video, Derriq said, “This video is a visual representation of the energy and vibes that the song brings. With relatable lyrics, the song has inspired lots of youths and I can only give thanks to God.

On what his fans should expect from the music video: “Fans can expect a lot of excitement, colors, and dance in this one. Trust me, it will be a major hit. Oh yes guys, 29th May, we blow up everywhere,” he added.

The video release comes at a time when Derriq is enjoying a new level of success, having recently featured superstars such as Lil Kesh and Teni, unveiled his record label” B.AncestorMusic” and performed at several high-profile events across Nigeria.

Fans of the Edo state-born singer can expect a treat when the music video drops on 29th May 2023. According to Derriq, the video will be available on all major video-sharing platforms, and fans can catch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on his social media pages.

MEDICAL CONSULTANTS REVEALED HOW MEN CAN NATURALLY AND PERMANENTLY CURE QUICK ERECTION, SMALL MANHOOD, AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE EFFECTS… CLICK HERE

Sourced From Nigerian Music