Davido: Tributes Pour In After Singer’s Three-Year-Old Son Dies From Drowning

Davido has received an outpouring of support on social media in the wake of his three-year-old son accidentally drowning earlier this week.

On Tuesday (November 1), Ifeanyi Adeleke, who was on the cover of the Nigerian singer’s latest album A Better Time, reportedly drowned in the family pool, according to a police spokesman.

Local police have since taken eight domestic workers in for questioning regarding the accident, which occurred at the residence of the Afrobeats star and his fiancée Chioma Rowland. Neither she nor Davido (real name David Adedeji) were home at the time of the incident.

“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin told BBC News. “His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact, they were with us last night.”

A plethora of Afrobeats stars and some stateside rappers have offered their thoughts and prayers to Davido and his family, including Meek Mill, who in October asked the “Shopping Spree” hitmaker to collab on some new music prior to their headlining performances at Ghana’s Afro Nation music festival in Accra on December 29 and 30.

“GHANA [Flag and diamond emojis] DC ALL THEM BIKES UP IM SHOOTING A VIDEO THERE… if you From america and you rock wit us come for the experience! @davido we need a song b4 if you ready!” Meek Mill wrote in the caption of the post on Twitter.

Meek Mill isn’t the only Hip Hop star Davido has collaborated with over the years. He’s previously linked up with Young Thug, Nas and Hit-Boy, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj, just to name a few.

Davido is considered a pioneer of the modern Aforbeats movement and is one of Nigeria’s most successful musicians. He was the first Nigerian-born singer to create a FIFA World Cup anthem when he made “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” for the forthcoming 20222 Qatar tournament.

Davido has three other children from previous relationships, but Ifeanyi was his first child with Rowland.

Check out a few of the tributes Davido has received below:

Prayers to davido and his family also🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 praying for y’all! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 1, 2022

Prayers up to @davido family also. Today is very heart breaking. 💔🕊. — EARTHGANG #GHETTOGODS OUT NOW! (@EarthGang) November 2, 2022

Prayers up for Chioma and Davido 🙏🏾❤️ — 1DON (@stefflondon) November 1, 2022

Can’t look at this picture the same way again 💔 Prayers up for Davido and Chioma 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hPOJSKg8X7 — SEYE BANKS (@SheyeBanks) November 1, 2022

My deepest condolences to Davido and Chioma, this is a loss that no one should ever have to go through. Sending all my light and my loudest prayers to the Family 💔💔💔 — Pheelz🐘🤟🏾 (@Pheelz) November 1, 2022

Love to Davido and Chefchi ,may the lord comfort you and your family 🤍 — PON DECK (@Joeboy) November 1, 2022

Sending my love & prayers to Davido and Chioma 😢💔🙏🏾 God plz cover them with strength at this time — BIA (@BIABIA) November 1, 2022

Prayers up for @davido, chioma and their families 🙏🏾🙏🏾😔😔💔💔. This is crazyyyy. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain… — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) November 1, 2022

Divine strength and Hope for you brother @davido 🕊️ 💔

Your goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease.. Amen — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) November 1, 2022

Our Hearts, Love and Prayers with you all the way king. You’re not alone @davido 💙🙏🏾 — FREE WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 1, 2022

Unending love to the families of Davido & Takeoff. Your children are resting in perfect peace 🕊 — Fountain Baby (@amaarae) November 1, 2022

