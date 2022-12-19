Davido to Perform at World Cup Closing Ceremony – Voice of Nigeria

Last updated December 18, 2022



Nigerian superstar Davido, who arrived in Qatar ahead of his appearance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was supposed to perform at the start of the soccer tournament but was unable to.



This will be the singer’s second public appearance since the tragic passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi, in October.

His performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022 will be his first after the sad event that made him go off the radar.

The ‘Keep firm’ The singer’s appearance at the World Cup was first announced on Thursday, December 8, by Chinese businessman Stephen Hung through his Instagram story.

With great emotion, Hung confirmed that Davido will perform at the closing ceremony. She added that she could wait to see the singer.

Davido reacts to the publication of Portable on Instagram

The DMW label boss may be making a comeback on social media nearly two months after he stayed away when reacting to a recent Instagram post by controversial singer Portable, which sparked interest among social media users.

On Thursday, December 15, in Warri, Delta State, the musician can be seen in videos posted on his Instagram page performing his popular song ‘Zazu’ at a school’s New Year’s Eve party.

The children, their parents and their guardians joined him on the dance floor as he enthusiastically sang and danced, happiness radiating from everyone.

Captioning the post Portable celebrated the kids, he wrote: “Children are a wonderful gift from God. I had fun performing among the children. Warri a get it right. See you soon again. Akoi millions of fans. Kinimah Fajah. Kinimah go away. ZEH Nation, lots and lots of inspiration.”

Davido liked the post, and this act has gotten a lot of people talking online, hoping he will return to social media soon.

