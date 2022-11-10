Davido postpones ‘Are We Africans Yet’ Atlanta concert

DMW boss and Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido has postponed his ‘A.W.A.Y’ Atalanta music festival to November 18, 2023. The concert was or…

DMW boss and Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido has postponed his ‘A.W.A.Y’ Atalanta music festival to November 18, 2023.

The concert was originally slated for November 18 this year.

“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023,” the singer’s management announced and appealed to fans, stating that all tickets will be honoured to those who already got theirs.

It explained, “To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honoured for the 2023 date. We understand that you must be disappointed, but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show. Thank you for understanding, and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future.”

