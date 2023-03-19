Counting underway in Nigerian vote for new governors

Counting is underway in Nigeria after millions of people went to the polls on Saturday in a delayed vote for new state governors.

The election in 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states comes amid heightened tensions following last month’s disputed presidential poll.

Opposition parties continue to reject the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress party.

The vote for governors was postponed in a few locations, including in Lagos town, over fears of attacks on electoral officials.

There have been reports of scattered violence and voter intimidation in some cities across the country.

Local observer group, YIAGA Africa, said it found several instances in which voters were intimidated and prevented from voting unless they cast their ballots for certain political parties.

A record 87.2 million people were registered to vote in Saturday’s election, but observers reported a low turnout.

The final results are expected by Monday.

